President Trump makes endorsement in California gubernatorial race: 'He will be a GREAT Governor'

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President Donald Trump has endorsed Steve Hilton in the California gubernatorial race.

"I have known and respected Steve Hilton, who is running for Governor of California, for many years. He is a truly fine man, one who has watched as this once great State has gone to Hell," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post about Hilton, a former Fox News host, on Monday.

"Gavin Newscum and the Democrats have done an absolutely horrendous job. People are fleeing, crime is increasing, and Taxes are the highest of any State in the Country, maybe the World. Steve can turn it around, before it is too late, and, as President, I will help him to do so! With Federal help, and a Great Governor, like Steve Hilton, California can be better than ever before! Steve Hilton has my COMPLETE & TOTAL ENDORSEMENT. He will be a GREAT Governor and, importantly, WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!!!" the president declared in the post.

VANCE ANTI-FRAUD TASK FORCE SUSPENDS 221 CALIFORNIA HOSPICE AND HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS SO FAR

Fox News Digital reached out to Hilton's campaign and to Gov. Gavin Newsom's office on Monday.

Hilton, a Republican, is running in a crowded jungle primary that includes candidates from both sides of the political aisle.

The top two candidates in the June 2, 2026, primary will advance to the general election.

Some of the Democratic candidates seeking the governorship include Biden-era Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becera, Rep. Eric Swalwell, and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

MEDIA PERSONALITY STEVE HILTON ENTERS CALIFORNIA GUBERNATORIAL RACE

Trump's full-throated endorsement of Hilton may hurt Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, who is one of the other Republicans running for the role.

Hilton and Bianco had been the top two contenders in some public opinion polls, giving Republicans hope that no Democrat would finish in the primary's top two positions.

That scenario may be less likely now, as Hilton's support is likely to rise and Bianco's drop in light of the president's endorsement.

"Trump kills any GOP hopes of an R vs R runoff in the California governor's race," Rob Pyers of California Target Book wrote in a post on X regarding the president's endorsement of Hilton.

"Trump's endorsement of Steve Hilton likely frees up tens of millions of dollars for Democratic groups who would have otherwise had to spend heavily to elevate one of the two leading GOP gubernatorial candidates to avoid a Democratic lockout," Pyers wrote in another post.

BIANCO SAYS ‘DEMOCRAT POLICY IS INDEFENSIBLE’ AS GOP CANDIDATES TOP CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR POLLING

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Hilton became a U.S. citizen in 2021, and renounced his UK citizenship in 2025, he noted during an interview with GB News.