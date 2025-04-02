Trump administration deports 100K illegal migrants since inauguration: report

The Trump administration has deported more than 100,000 illegal migrants in the 10 weeks since President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Jan. 20, according to a New York Post report citing a Department of Homeland Security official.

The large totals mean the president is on course to fulfill a key campaign promise of carrying out the largest domestic deportation operation in American history.

Both Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol officials have made around 113,000 arrests and carried "north of" 100,000 deportations, the New York Post reported.

TRUMP ADMIN ENDS DEPORTATION PROTECTIONS FOR MASSIVE NUMBER OF VENEZUELANS AMID ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN

"He’s doing what he was voted in to do. Point blank!" an ICE source told the outlet.

Fox News Digital reached out to ICE and Homeland Security to confirm the figures but didn't immediately hear back.

Border czar Tom Homan has vowed to deport criminal illegal migrants, particularly those who pose national security threats, although it’s not known how many of those deported had committed crimes while in the U.S.

Recent high-profile deportations have seen migrants deported to an El-Salvador mega prison after the president invoked the Alien Enemies Act, a 1798 wartime immigration law, to deport Venezuelan gang members. That move has since been held up in court with the Trump administration opting to deport 17 alleged members of Tren de Aragua to El Salvador from Guantánamo Bay on Sunday night via Title 8.

The deportations come as the Trump administration has simultaneously reduced the number of illegal border crossers to record lows.

The latest U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) numbers show that during March, the southwest border saw the lowest number of crossings ever, with just 7,180 recorded.

TRUMP REPORTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ENCOUNTERS AT HISTORIC LOWS DURING FIRST FULL MONTH IN OFFICE

March's numbers — with 1,146 fewer crossings than in February — represent a dramatic drop compared to the monthly average of 155,000 during the Biden administration. Under former President Joe Biden, border agents frequently recorded over 7,000 border crossings per day.

The figures come after Trump announced earlier this month that apprehensions fell to 8,326 in the whole month of February, his first full month in office, which he said is a record-setting low. That figure marked a 96% drop from the highs of the Biden administration in December 2023.

Following the February announcement, Trump defiantly declared that the border is now closed and that all of those border crossers would be quickly ejected or prosecuted for crimes against the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden’s highest single month was December 2023, when 249,785 Border Patrol apprehensions were recorded.

Trump’s second term, much like his first, has consisted of executive orders, enforcing current laws and hard-line messaging to clamp down on illegal crossings. On his first day back in office, he declared a national emergency at the southern border.

Trump has also signed orders ending birthright citizenship, suspending refugee admissions, ending the use of an app at the southern border to admit migrants via humanitarian parole and resumed border wall construction.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin, Michael Lee and Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.