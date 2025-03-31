Expand / Collapse search
El Salvador accepts more alleged Tren de Aragua gang members from Trump admin

By Stephen Sorace , Bill Melugin Fox News
Published
US transfers 17 alleged gang members to El Salvador Video

El Salvador accepted 17 "criminals" linked to gangs Tren de Aragua on Sunday, the country's president said. (Nayib Bukele/X)

The U.S. military transferred a group of 17 alleged members of Tren de Aragua to El Salvador from Guantanamo Bay on Sunday night, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

Rubio said in a statement posted on X that the alleged gang members included murderers and rapists.

"In order to keep the American people safe, @POTUS designated the Tren de Aragua and MS-13 as Foreign Terrorist Organizations," Rubio said. "These criminals will no longer terrorize our communities and citizens."

Those transferred to El Salvador included Keivis Jesus Arrecheder Vasquez, a Venezuelan national and an alleged leader of Tren de Aragua, senior White House officials told Fox News. He has two criminal charges pending related to the intent to sell drugs.

EL SALVADOR TAKES IN HUNDREDS OF VENEZUELAN GANG MEMBERS FROM US, EVEN AS JUDGE MOVES TO BLOCK DEPORTATIONS

mugshot of man and his tattoos on his arm and neck

Keivis Jesus Arrechedera Vasquez, a Venezuelan national accused of being a Tren de Aragua leader, was transferred Sunday, March 30, 2025, to El Salvador by the Trump administration. (Fox News/Nayib Bukele/X)

The officials said six other alleged Tren de Aragua members were also transferred. All the individuals transferred were either citizens of Venezuela or El Salvador. Some have criminal charges pending, while most have been convicted.

These removals were done via Title 8, not the Alien Enemies Act, and all the individuals had deportation orders or final orders of removal, according to the senior White House officials, meaning the Trump administration did not violate a federal judge’s order halting the deportations.

Content creator gets rare access inside El Salvador prison housing deported migrants Video

U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg extended a restraining order on Friday against the use of the Alien Enemies Act, a 1798 wartime immigration law, by the Trump administration to deport violent gang members with alleged ties to gangs.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ASKS SUPREME COURT TO REVIEW EL SALVADOR DEPORTATION FLIGHT CASE

Trump has since slammed Boasberg, accusing him and other "radical left judges" of hampering his ability to serve as president.

The Trump administration has deported hundreds of alleged criminal illegal aliens to El Salvador, where they are being held in the country's notorious Terrorism Confinement Center.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem toured the prison last week ahead of a meeting with El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, who opened the prison in 2023 as part of an ongoing effort to crackdown on powerful street gangs in the country.

Tren de Aragua members in El Salvador prison

In this photo provided by El Salvador's presidential press office, prison guards transfer deportees from the U.S., alleged to be Venezuelan gang members, to the Terrorism Confinement Center in Tecoluca, El Salvador on Sunday, March 16. (El Salvador presidential press office via AP)

Bukele addressed the recent transfer in a statement on X, saying the 17 individuals are "confirmed murderers and high-profile offenders, including six child rapists."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News in a statement that the Trump administration will continue going after illegal alien criminals.

"Every day, America becomes safer, thanks to the leadership of President Trump," Leavitt said. "If you’re an illegal terrorist or criminal – the Trump administration is coming for you."

