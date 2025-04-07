Trump administration begins new wave of international student visa revocations: 'No one has a right to a visa'

The Trump administration has begun a new wave of visa revocations for international students studying at American universities.

Universities across America said over the weekend that the visas of several international students were revoked. It's unclear if the visa revocations are associated with anti-Israel actions by the affected international students.

The most recent wave of visa revocations impacted international students at Harvard University, University of Michigan, Stanford University, University of California, Los Angeles, Ohio State University and more.

At Harvard University, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revoked the visas of three graduate students and two recent graduates.

The visa revocations were discovered during a "routine records review," according to The Harvard Crimson. Most impacted institutions also learned that student visas had been revoked during a review of records, and weren't contacted by DHS.

"We are not aware of the details of the revocations or the reasons for them, but we understand that comparable numbers of students and scholars in institutions across the country have experienced similar status changes in roughly the same timeframe," the Harvard International Office wrote in an email to students.

Four University of Michigan students also had their visas taken away by DHS on Friday. One of those students has left the country, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on March 28 that student visas are being revoked "every day."

"I would argue that the – what I would add to it is what we have seen on campuses across the country where students literally cannot go to school, you cannot – buildings are being taken over, activities going on – this is clearly an organized movement," Rubio said. "And if you are in this country on a student visa and are a participant in those movements, we have a right to deny your visa. I think it would make sense to deny your visa. We’re going to err on the side of caution. We are not going to be importing activists into the United States."

"I think it’s lunacy to continue to allow that," he continued.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.