Chinese nationals banned from US student visas under new House GOP proposal

FIRST ON FOX: House Republicans are pushing legislation to ban Chinese nationals from getting student visas in the U.S.

Rep. Riley Moore, R-W.Va., has been sounding the alarm for weeks over what he sees as the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) exploitation of the American visa program meant for studying in the U.S.

He's now expected to introduce the Stop Chinese Communist Prying by Vindicating Intellectual Safeguards in Academia Act, or the Stop CCP VISAs Act, on Friday.

The bill is still being circulated for co-sponsors, Fox News Digital was told, but people expected to support the bill include Reps. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., Scott Perry, R-Pa., and Brandon Gill, R-Texas.

"Every year we allow nearly 300,000 Chinese nationals to come to the U.S. on student visas. We’ve literally invited the CCP to spy on our military, steal our intellectual property, and threaten national security," Moore said.

"Just last year, the FBI charged five Chinese nationals here on student visas after they were caught photographing joint US-Taiwan live-fire military exercises. This cannot continue."

He called on Congress to act on "China's exploitation of our student visa program."

"It’s time we turn off the spigot and immediately ban all student visas going to Chinese nationals," he said.

The incident Moore referenced involved five former University of Michigan students who graduated in May as part of a joint program with Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China accused of spying on the U.S. military.

They're accused of covering up surveillance efforts on a National Guard facility in Michigan during a training operation with the Taiwanese military.

The former students, all Chinese citizens, were confronted by a sergeant major of the Utah National Guard in August 2023, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court Oct. 1.

Moore's legislation is likely to be challenged by Asian American and progressive groups, as previously similar attempts have been.

The group Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC, according to its website) previously criticized Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., for calling for a ban on Chinese nationals studying in the U.S.

"It is unconscionable to suggest limiting the fields of study or remove visa options for all students from China. This rhetoric follows the racial profiling and racist statements made by public officials such as FBI Director Wray and President Trump," the group said in 2020.