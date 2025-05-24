Trump addresses West Point graduates: 'You are winners'

President Donald Trump told U.S. Military Academy graduates at West Point's commencement ceremony that they are all winners.

"Let me begin by saying congratulations to the West Point Class of 2025," Trump said in a high energy address. "You are winners. Every single one of you. Today I can proudly say mission accomplished, great job."

Trump took to the stage to a loud chorus of "USA, USA" chants. The speech to the 2025 graduation class marks the first military commencement address of Trump’s second term.

He told the 1,002 graduating cadets that the academy is the "most elite and storied military academy in human history."

Trump railed against previous foreign policy initiatives. He declared to end critical race theory, DEI initiatives and men in women’s sports while vowing to promote a return to merit-based systems and traditional military values.

"The job of the U.S. is not to host drag shows or transform foreign countries, to spread democracy to everybody around the world at the point of a gun. The military's job is to dominate and foe and annihilate any threat to America, anywhere, anytime and anywhere."

He emphasized "peace through strength," a common mantra he often uses and committed to helping build up the military.

"If the United States is under attack, the army will obliterate our opponents with overwhelming strength and devastating force," Trump said. "That's why this nation has begun a colossal buildup of the United States armed forces, a buildup like you never had before."

"Because as much as you want to fight, I'd rather do it without having to fight. I just want to look at them and have them fold -- and that’s happening."

He announced a $1 trillion military buildup, including new stealth aircraft, tanks and a state-of-the-art "Golden Dome" missile defense shield, all which he declared would be "Made in America." He said the dome would be finished by the time he leaves office.

Trump called one cadet on stage after announcing that he had "smashed" an international record for an 18-and-a-half-mile march. He also celebrated Army football victories, noting wins over Navy and Air Force and national team rankings in what was a typical Trump speech, blending his unique blend of bravado, showmanship and crowd engagement.

Trump also offered personal advice which he said would be a recipe for success for the cadets.

He told cadets to "do what you love, ""think big," and "work hard," citing an athlete who said the harder he worked, the luckier he got. He also told cadets to "never lose momentum" and to "never give up."

Trump also praised his administration for closing the broader and said that the U.S. had been "invaded" over the last few years.

The academy is best-known for producing Army officers including Gen. George S. Patton and Gen. Douglas MacArthur as well as Presidents Ulysses S. Grant and Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Some of its graduates have gone on to become CEOs of major companies, such as Jim Kimsey, founder of AOL; Bob McDonald, former CEO of Procter & Gamble; and Alex Gorsky, CEO of Johnson & Johnson.

On Friday, Vice President JD Vance told graduates at the United States Naval Academy that they are embarking on a mission in a new and very dangerous era for the country, with threats from adversaries such as China and Russia.

Vance emphasized a move away from prolonged military engagements with undefined missions. He highlighted the administration's focus on clear, specific objectives when deploying military force.

