Tropical Storm Marco now a hurricane, sparks warning of 'life-threatening' storm surge’

Tropical Storm Marco, which is making its way toward Louisiana, has become a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“#Marco has become a hurricane, according to data from the Air Force @403rdWing Hurricane Hunters. Maximum winds are 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts,” the National Hurricane Center tweeted early Sunday afternoon.

TROPICAL STORMS MARCO AND LAURA HERALD 'CRAZY' FEW DAYS IN THE GULF OF MEXICO

Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds are expected along portions of the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center warned, in a statement.

Marco is expected to make landfall in southeastern Louisiana or Mississippi Monday, sometime from mid-morning to mid-afternoon.

Tropical Storm Laura is also projected to hit the Gulf Coast, possibly as a hurricane, later this week. Laura is expected to make landfall about 36 to 48 hours after Marco in the same general area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Rick Reichmuth, Brie Stimson and the Associated Press contributed to this article. Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers