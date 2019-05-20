Tropical cyclone may develop in Atlantic this week southwest of Bermuda, forecasters say

The official start of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season may be more than a week away, but a system may develop out at sea as soon as Monday, according to forecasters.

The National Hurricane Center said showers and thunderstorms had increased overnight in an ahead several hundred miles southwest of Bermuda, where a low-pressure system is forecast to develop.

The NHC said, as of Monday morning, there was a 60 percent chance the system develops into a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours.

2019 HURRICANE SEASON WILL BE 'SLIGHTLY BELOW-AVERAGE,' RESEARCHERS SAY

"A low pressure system is expected to form within this area of disturbed weather later today, and this system could become a short-lived subtropical or tropical cyclone by tonight or Tuesday while it moves northward or northeastward," the NHC said.

If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be the first of the season with the name "Andrea."

An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance on Monday afternoon, if necessary.

"Interests in Bermuda should monitor the progress of this system," the NHC said.

MEXICO BEACH STILL IN RUINS AS NEXT HURRICANE SEASON LOOMS

Even if the storm does develop, however, it is expected to move away from the U.S. East Coast and start weakening by Wednesday as "conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for further development."

The NHC said the system should be eventually absorbed by a cold front.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, and this year includes the names: Andrea, Barry, Chantal, Dorian, Erin, Fernand, Gabrielle, Humberto, Imelda, Jerry, Karen, Lorenzo, Melissa, Nestor, Olga, Pablo, Rebekah, Sebastien, Tanya, Van, and Wendy.