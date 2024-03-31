Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee

Trailer of Bibles intentionally set on fire in front of Tennessee church on Easter Sunday

The fire was reported in front of Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet, Tennessee

Authorities in a Tennessee community are investigating after a trailer full of Bibles was intentionally set on fire in front of a church on Easter Sunday.

Around 6 a.m. on Sunday, the Mount Juliet Police Department and Fire Department swiftly responded to a trailer fire located in an intersection that was blocking the entrance of the Global Vision Church.

The church's pastor, Greg Locke, said in a statement posted on Facebook, that the church's security cameras were able to capture a man reportedly dropping off the trailer before setting it ablaze. 

"There was a lady that had driven through the night to get to our church, and she was in the parking lot and was able to get the police officers here quickly, but it was quite the scene to wake up to on my first morning back from Israel," Pastor Locke wrote.

Trailer of burned bibles

Officials said a trailer of Bibles was intentionally set on fire Easter Sunday. (Pastor Greg Locke)

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office also issued a statement saying they believe the fire was set intentionally.

Hundreds took to social media to show their support for the church, that was able to proceed without having any Easter services interrupted.

"The evil out there is frightening. So thankful no one was harmed or damage done to the church. May our Lord touch the heart of the person who did this," one user wrote.

Fire crews at scene of trailer fire

Wilson County officials believe that the trailer was intentionally dropped off in the middle of the intersection and intentionally set on fire. (Pastor Greg Locke)

"Gods got the next move. Jesus is alive and doing mighty things. Prayers for that man and also for the church. Onward Christain Soldiers," another user wrote.

"Wow... the enemy is stirred and knows his time is limited. We shall not be shaken!" one comment read.

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office said it is not known at this time if the fire was aimed at the church or not.

Police block of scene of trailer fire

The church's security cameras were able to catch a suspect leaving the trailer and setting it ablaze. (Pastor Greg Locke)

"To uphold the integrity of the ongoing investigation, other specific details cannot be provided at this time. However, we assure the community that further updates will be shared at the appropriate juncture," the sheriff's office stated. 

No injuries have been reported following the incident, officials said. 

Anyone who may have additional information and/or camera footage is urged to contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1459.