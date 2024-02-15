Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island man charged with setting fires around majority-Black church

Kevin Colantonio charged with maliciously damaging or destroying by means of fire or explosion

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Rhode Island man was arrested Thursday and charged with using gasoline to set several fires around the exterior of a predominantly Black church in North Providence early Sunday morning.

Kevin Colantonio, 34, of North Providence, was charged with maliciously damaging or destroying by means of fire or explosion a building or other real property, according to Zachary Cunha, U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island.

Colantonio set several fires around the exterior of the pentecostal Shiloh Gospel Temple early Feb. 11, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Providence, which said police and firefighters were sent to the church at 12:12 a.m. for reports of an individual trying to set fires.

CALIFORNIA MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO THREATENING MASS SHOOTING OF SYNAGOGUES

The building was vacant at the time, and the fires were quickly extinguished by members of the North Providence Police and Fire departments, investigators said. The fires caused significant property damage, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Providence, Newport, Pawtucket crime

A Rhode Island man has been charged in connection with fires set around a predominantly Black and African-American church. (Fox News)

Most of the congregation, which has been established for about 35 years, is Black and African American, according to investigators.

It was not immediately clear if Colantonio had a lawyer. A phone listing for Colantonio could not be found in North Providence.

Colantonio was arrested without incident according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, North Providence Police, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The United States Attorney’s Office sought a criminal complaint late Wednesday, based on what prosecutors described as an ongoing, multi-agency investigation that has included a review of videos, witness interviews, and physical evidence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The probe into the fires is continuing, investigators said.