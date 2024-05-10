Tractor-trailer hauling 15 million bees overturns after crash on Maine highway

A tractor-trailer carrying approximately 15 million honey bees for pollinating blueberry fields crashed and overturned on Interstate 95 in Maine.

A tractor-trailer hauling about 15 million honey bees to be used to pollinate blueberry fields crashed and overturned on Interstate 95 in Maine, officials said.

The driver was taken to the hospital Thursday night while first responders worked to ensure the safety of the bees that were in hives strapped on the trailer.

The trailer which landed on its side alongside the highway, officials said.

The bees were mostly contained and the "goal was to save them," said Shannon Moss, state police spokesperson.

The truckload of bees was headed to Washington County, which is the center of the state's wild blueberry industry.

Bees are routinely trucked into the region to pollinate the blueberry barrens each spring.