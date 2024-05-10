Expand / Collapse search
Tractor-trailer hauling 15 million bees overturns after crash on Maine highway

The shipment of bees was heading to Washington County, a crucial hub for the state's wild blueberry industry

  • A tractor-trailer carrying approximately 15 million honey bees for pollinating blueberry fields crashed and overturned on Interstate 95 in Maine.
  • The driver was hospitalized Thursday night, while emergency responders focused on securing the bees housed in hives attached to the trailer.
  • The shipment of bees was heading to Washington County, a crucial hub for Maine's wild blueberry industry.

A tractor-trailer hauling about 15 million honey bees to be used to pollinate blueberry fields crashed and overturned on Interstate 95 in Maine, officials said.

The driver was taken to the hospital Thursday night while first responders worked to ensure the safety of the bees that were in hives strapped on the trailer. 

The trailer which landed on its side alongside the highway, officials said.

The bees were mostly contained and the "goal was to save them," said Shannon Moss, state police spokesperson.

Crash

Emergency crews work to remove a tractor-trailer hauling 15 million bees to be used in pollinating the state's blueberry crops after it overturned on Interstate-95, on May 10, 2024, in Clinton, Maine. The driver was taken to a hospital and most of the bees were contained, officials said. (Maine State Police via AP)

The truckload of bees was headed to Washington County, which is the center of the state's wild blueberry industry.

Bees are routinely trucked into the region to pollinate the blueberry barrens each spring.