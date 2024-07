A tourist from New Zealand was fatally run over by a group of suspects who were trying to rob her at gunpoint outside a California fashion mall on Tuesday, sparking a wild police chase which eventually saw the three alleged perpetrators arrested.

The victim, Patricia McKay, 68, was outside the Fashion Island Mall in Newport Beach — near the Barnes & Noble store — at around 3:30 p.m. with her husband when they were approached by two male suspects who attempted to rob them, the Newport Beach Police Department (NBPD) said.

One of the suspects pulled out a gun and a struggle ensued, during which the woman was dragged into the parking lot area and several shots were fired, but nobody was hit, police said.

The woman was subsequently run over by a third suspect driving a white Toyota Camry. McKay's husband was not injured.

"One of the suspects ran while the vehicle fled and actually struck the female victim," NBPD Sgt. Steve Oberon said, per ABC7. "The male suspect that ran got back into the vehicle at which point some rounds were fired from a handgun and the vehicle fled the scene."

The three suspects then fled the scene in the Camry northbound to the Los Angeles area, triggering a police chase.

Fox 11 Los Angeles aerial footage shows one suspect fleeing into a residential neighborhood in the South Gate area after he got out of the car. In the video, a witness can be seen signaling police to his whereabouts – between two homes.

Eventually, the suspect emerges shirtless and walks backward towards police with his hands in the air as cops have their guns drawn, the video shows. He then kneels and puts his hands on his head before police surround him, cuff him and then lead him away into a police vehicle.

The two other suspects continued riding the Camry into Los Angeles County where they abandoned the car but were then picked up by police.

Newport Beach Mayor Will O'Neill lashed out at the suspects, calling them "creeps" and decrying the "stunning, staggering" attack.

"Newport Beach is a safe community and we're mourning the loss of someone," O'Neill said, according to Fox 11. "Frankly, to hell with these guys... these are thugs. Every community is now dealing with this. We have to do better as a society. We cannot tolerate this."

The suspects were identified as Jaden Cunningham, 18, of Lancaster, Malachi Eddward Darnell, 18, of Los Angeles, and Leroyernest Joseph McCrary, 26, of Compton, the NBPD said in a statement. All three were booked on suspicion of homicide, robbery with a firearm and conspiracy.

One delivery driver who witnessed the aftermath of the deadly incident said it was unusual for the area.

"I was driving into the atrium entrance and suddenly I found someone on the ground and someone was giving CPR," Esamaiel Hamad told Fox 11. "This never happens here, like I rarely see a cop car here, only security guards."