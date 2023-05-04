Expand / Collapse search
Maine
Published

Torrential rainfall damages railroad tracks across Maine

Sunday rainfall necessitated culvert replacements, track repairs

Associated Press
Heavy rainfall in Maine caused damage to railroad tracks, which crews and contractors were in the process of cleaning up on Thursday.

Maine Fox News graphic

Railroad tracks across Maine are being repaired following a torrential Sunday downpour.

The state was the site of heavy rainfall Sunday. The rainfall caused damage to state infrastructure, necessitating replacements of culverts and repairs to state-owned rail track, said Paul Merrill, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Transportation.

The transportation department is also aware of a track washout on privately owned tracks in Belgrade that was caused by the Sunday storm, Merrill said. Track owner CSX was also in the process of repairing that damage.

The state and another railway owner, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, said last month that a washout led to a train derailment in the northern part of the state.