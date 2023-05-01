Expand / Collapse search
Storm in Maine knocks out power for thousands of residents, washes out roads in New Hampshire

Over 50,000 ME homes, businesses were in the dark on Monday morning

Associated Press
A storm with heavy rain and gusts knocked out power for tens of thousands of homes and businesses in Maine and washed out some roads there and in neighboring New Hampshire as some rivers continued to rise Monday, officials said.

Wind gusts on Sunday reached 70 mph near Matinicus Island, about 20 miles offshore, and 65 mph in Bath, where shipbuilder Bath Iron Works has numerous cranes. There were no immediate reports of serious damage.

More than 50,000 homes and businesses were in the dark Monday morning across Maine, and flood warnings were in effect for a number of rivers in Maine and New Hampshire, officials said.

More than 50,000 homes and businesses in Maine were without power due to a strong storm. The storm's winds reached nearly 70 mph during the storm.

Some parts of southern Maine experienced more than 4 inches of rain, and a few topped 5 inches, said Stephen Baron, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.

Some roads were damaged in New Hampshire, including part of the Kancamagus Highway, which cuts through the White Mountain National Forest. Police in Lincoln said the road was closed Monday morning east of the Hancock Campground due to several washouts near Conway.