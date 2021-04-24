Tornadoes touch down in Texas; severe weather expected in Southeast

Tornados in north Texas on Friday kept excited storm chasers busy.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued tornado warnings across north-central Texas and southwestern Oklahoma on Friday that were expected to last between 4 and 8 p.m. CT.

NORTH TEXAS UNDER TORNADO WATCH AS SEVERE WEATHER RIPS ACROSS LONE STAR STATE, OKLAHOMA

Storm chaser Will Leverett posted photos of tornados near Quanah and Vernon, Texas, on Friday.

One photo shows a tornado and double-rainbow occurring side by side south of Vernon.

"You dream of days like today," Vernon tweeted.

Other storm chasers and social media users posted footage of the storm in Crowell, Goldthwaite, Clarendon, Lockett and other towns.

The NWS issued additional tornado warnings Saturday in Alabama, Georgia and Louisiana as forecasts called for severe weather across areas of the Southeast. Parts of the lower Mississippi Valley could see extensive rainfall and flash flooding.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid water-covered roadways.