This Day in History: Oct. 8

On this day, Oct. 8 …

1998: The House of Representatives triggers an open-ended impeachment inquiry against President Bill Clinton in a 258-176 vote; 31 Democrats join majority Republicans in opening the way for nationally televised impeachment hearings.

Also on this day:

1871: The Great Chicago Fire erupts; fires also break out in Peshtigo, Wis., and in several communities in Michigan.

1934: Bruno Hauptmann is indicted by a grand jury in New Jersey for murder in the death of the kidnapped son of Charles and Anne Morrow Lindbergh

1944: "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet," starring Ozzie and Harriet Nelson, makes its debut on CBS Radio.

1956: Don Larsen pitches the only perfect game in a World Series to date as the New York Yankees beat the Brooklyn Dodgers in Game 5, 2-0.

1982: All labor organizations in Poland, including Solidarity, are banned.

2002: A federal judge approves President George W. Bush's request to reopen West Coast ports, ending a 10-day labor lockout costing the U.S. economy an estimated $1 to $2 billion a day.

2005: A magnitude 7.6 earthquake flattens villages on the Pakistan-India border, killing an estimated 86,000 people.