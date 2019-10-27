This Day in History: Oct. 6
On this day, Oct. 6 ...
1979: Pope John Paul II, on a week-long U.S. tour, becomes the first pontiff to visit the White House, where he is received by President Jimmy Carter.
Also on this day:
- 1536: English theologian and scholar William Tyndale, who was the first to translate the Bible into Early Modern English, is executed for heresy.
- 1927: The era of talking pictures arrives with the opening of "The Jazz Singer" starring Al Jolson, a feature containing both silent and sound-synchronized sequences.
- 1939: In a speech to the Reichstag, German Chancellor Adolf Hitler speaks of his plans to reorder the ethnic layout of Europe — a plan which would entail settling the "Jewish problem."
- 1949: President Harry S. Truman signs the Mutual Defense Assistance Act, providing $1.3 billion in military aid to NATO countries.
- 1958: The nuclear submarine USS Seawolf surfaces after spending 60 days submerged.
- 1973: War erupts in the Middle East as Egypt and Syria launch a surprise attack on Israel during the Yom Kippur holiday.
- 1981: Egyptian President Anwar Sadat is shot to death by extremists while reviewing a military parade.
- 1989: Actress Bette Davis dies in Neuilly-sur-Seine ., at age 81.
- 2004: The top U.S. arms inspector in Iraq, Charles Duelfer, reports no evidence Saddam Hussein's regime produced weapons of mass destruction after 1991.
- 2014: The Supreme Court unexpectedly clears the way for a dramatic expansion of gay marriage in the United States as it rejected appeals from five states seeking to preserve their bans, effectively making such marriages legal in 30 states.
- 2014: USA Swimming suspends Michael Phelps for six months as a result of the Olympic champion's second DUI arrest.
- 2018: In the narrowest Senate confirmation of a Supreme Court justice in nearly a century and a half, Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed by a 50-48 vote; he is sworn in hours later.