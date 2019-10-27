This Day in History: Oct. 6

On this day, Oct. 6 ...

1979: Pope John Paul II, on a week-long U.S. tour, becomes the first pontiff to visit the White House, where he is received by President Jimmy Carter.

Also on this day:

1536: English theologian and scholar William Tyndale, who was the first to translate the Bible into Early Modern English, is executed for heresy.

1927: The era of talking pictures arrives with the opening of "The Jazz Singer" starring Al Jolson, a feature containing both silent and sound-synchronized sequences.

1939: In a speech to the Reichstag, German Chancellor Adolf Hitler speaks of his plans to reorder the ethnic layout of Europe — a plan which would entail settling the "Jewish problem."

1949: President Harry S. Truman signs the Mutual Defense Assistance Act, providing $1.3 billion in military aid to NATO countries.

1958: The nuclear submarine USS Seawolf surfaces after spending 60 days submerged.

1973: War erupts in the Middle East as Egypt and Syria launch a surprise attack on Israel during the Yom Kippur holiday.

1981: Egyptian President Anwar Sadat is shot to death by extremists while reviewing a military parade.