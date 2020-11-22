This Day in History: Nov. 23
The first jukebox makes its debut; Al Gore election challenge suffers a setback
On this day, Nov. 23 ...
1889: The first jukebox makes its debut in San Francisco, at the Palais Royale Saloon. (The coin-operated device consists of four listening tubes attached to an Edison phonograph.)
Also on this day:
On this date:
- 1765: Frederick County, Md., becomes the first colonial American entity to repudiate the British Stamp Act.
- 1903: Enrico Caruso makes his American debut at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York, appearing in “Rigoletto.”
- 1936: Life magazine, created by Henry R. Luce, is first published.
- 1958: The musical “Fiorello!,” starring Tom Bosley as legendary New York Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia, opens on Broadway.
- 1963: President Lyndon B. Johnson proclaims Nov. 25 a day of national mourning following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
- 1971: The People’s Republic of China is seated in the U.N. Security Council.
- 1980: Approximately 2,600 people are killed by a series of earthquakes that devastate southern Italy.
- 2000: In a setback for Al Gore, the Florida Supreme Court refuses to order Miami-Dade County officials to resume hand-counting its Election Day ballots. Meanwhile, Gore’s lawyers argue in a brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court that the high court should stay out of the Florida election controversy.
- 2004: Dan Rather announces he will step down as principal anchorman of “The CBS Evening News” in March 2005.
- 2006: Former KGB spy Alexander Litvinenko dies in London from radiation poisoning after making a deathbed statement blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin.
- 2008: The government unveils a plan to rescue Citigroup, injecting $20 billion into the troubled firm as well as guaranteeing hundreds of billions of dollars in risky assets.
- 2008: Spain clinches a come-from-behind Davis Cup victory over Argentina.
- 2017: The holiday shopping season kicks off with some major retailers opening on Thanksgiving afternoon or evening, hoping for a lift from a better economy.