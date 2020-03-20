This Day in History: March 23

On this day, March 23 ...

1998: "Titanic" ties an Academy Awards record by winning 11 Oscars, including best picture, director (James Cameron) and song (”My Heart Will Go On”).

Also on this day:

1775: Patrick Henry delivers an address to the Virginia Provincial Convention in which observers say he declares, “Give me liberty, or give me death!”

1806: Explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, having reached the Pacific coast, begin their journey back east.

1933: The German Reichstag adopts the Enabling Act, which effectively grants Adolf Hitler dictatorial powers.

1942: The first Japanese-Americans evacuated by the U.S. Army during World War II arrive at the internment camp in Manzanar, Calif.

1956: Pakistan becomes an Islamic republic.

1965: America's first two-person space mission takes place as Gemini 3 blasts off with astronauts Virgil I. "Gus" Grissom and John W. Young aboard for a nearly 5-hour flight.

1983: President Ronald Reagan first proposes developing technology to intercept incoming enemy missiles - an idea that came to be known as the Strategic Defense Initiative.

1983: Dr. Barney Clark, recipient of a Jarvik permanent artificial heart, dies at the University of Utah Medical Center after 112 days with the device.