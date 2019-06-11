This Day in History: June 11
On this day, June 11 …
2001: Timothy McVeigh is executed by injection at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Ind., for the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people.
Also on this day:
- 1776: The Continental Congress forms a committee to draft a Declaration of Independence calling for freedom from Britain.
- 1922: A photograph of Pope Pius XI iss faxed by Dr. Arthur Korn, a German physicist and received in Bar Harbor, Maine. The transmission takes 40 minutes to complete.
- 1962: Three prisoners at Alcatraz in San Francisco Bay stage an escape, leaving the island on a makeshift raft; they would never be found or heard from again.
- 1982: "ET the Extra-Terrestrial" is released. It would become one of the most beloved films of all time.
- 1985: Karen Ann Quinlan, the comatose patient whose case prompted a historic right-to-die court decision, dies in Morris Plains, N.J., at age 31.
- 1986: The John Hughes comedy "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," starring Matthew Broderick, was released by Paramount Pictures.
- 2009: With swine flu reported in more than 70 nations, the World Health Organization declares the first global flu pandemic in 41 years.