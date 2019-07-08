This Day in History: July 8
On this day, July 8 …
1947: A New Mexico newspaper, the Roswell Daily Record, quotes officials at Roswell Army Air Field as saying they had recovered a "flying saucer" that crashed onto a ranch; officials then say it was actually a weather balloon. (To this day, there are those who believe what fell to Earth was an alien spaceship carrying extra-terrestrial beings.)
Also on this day:
- 1796: The first American passport is issued.
- 1889: The first issue of the Wall Street Journal is published.
- 1947: Demolition work begins in New York City to make way for the new permanent headquarters of the United Nations.
- 1950: President Harry S. Truman names Gen. Douglas MacArthur commander-in-chief of United Nations forces in Korea. (Truman would fire MacArthur for insubordination nine months later.)
- 1994: Kim Il Sung, North Korea's communist leader since 1948, dies at age 82.
- 2011: Atlantis thunders into orbit on a cargo run that would close out the three-decade U.S. space shuttle program.
- 2014: President Barack Obama appeals to Congress for $3.7 billion in emergency spending to deal with the immigration crisis on the nation's southern border, where unaccompanied children are showing up by the thousands (Republican lawmakers reject the request).
- 2015: A technical glitch causes the New York Stock Exchange to stop trading for nearly four hours.
- 2017: After their first face-to-face meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin says he thought Trump believed his denials of Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential vote.