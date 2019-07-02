This Day in History: July 2

On this day, July 2 ...

1937: Aviator Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan disappear over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to make the first round-the-world flight along the equator.

Also on this day:

1881: President James A. Garfield is shot by Charles J. Guiteau at the Washington railroad station; Garfield would the following September. (Guiteau would be hanged in June 1882.)

1890: Congress passes the Sherman Antitrust Act.

Congress passes the Sherman Antitrust Act. 1892: The Populist Party (also known as the People's Party) opens its first national convention in Omaha, Neb.

1961: Ernest Hemingway shoots himself to death at his home in Ketchum, Idaho.

1962: The first Walmart store opens in Rogers, Ark.

1964: President Lyndon B. Johnson signs into law a sweeping civil rights bill passed by Congress.

1979: The Susan B. Anthony dollar coin is issued, the first circulating coin to feature a woman.