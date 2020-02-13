This Day in History: Feb. 13

On this day, Feb. 13 …

2016: Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, 79, is found dead at a private residence in the Big Bend area of West Texas.

Also on this day:

1633: Galileo Galilei arrives in Rome for trial before the Inquisition, accused of defending the Copernican theory that Earth revolves around the sun instead of the other way around.

Abraham Lincoln is officially declared winner of the 1860 presidential election as electors cast their ballots.

A jury in Flemington, N.J., finds Bruno Richard Hauptmann guilty of first-degree murder in the kidnap-slaying of Charles A. Lindbergh Jr., the 20-month-old son of Charles and Anne Lindbergh. (Hauptmann would be executed.)

During World War II, the U.S. Marine Corps Women's Reserve is officially established.

Nobel Prize-winning Russian author Alexander Solzhenitsyn is expelled from the Soviet Union.

The rock musical "Rent," by Jonathan Larson, opens off-Broadway in New York City.

Dr. David Satcher is sworn in as the 16th surgeon general of the United States during an Oval Office ceremony.

A $787 billion stimulus bill aimed at easing the worst economic crisis in decades clears both houses of Congress.

Peanut Corp. of America, the Lynchburg, Va.-based peanut processing company at the heart of a national salmonella outbreak, files for bankruptcy.

2017: President Trump’s embattled national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigns following reports he had misled Vice President Mike Pence and other officials about his contacts with Russia. (Flynn ultimately would plead guilty to lying to the FBI in the Russia investigation – and then withdraw his guilty plea, citing “bad faith” on part of the government. His long legal battle sees no near end as a federal judge has indefinitely postponed Flynn’s sentencing date.)