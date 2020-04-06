This Day in History: April 8

On this day, April 8 ...

1974: Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves hits his 715th career home run in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, breaking Babe Ruth’s record.

Also on this day:

1864: The United States Senate passes, 38-6, the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution abolishing slavery. (The House of Representatives would pass it in January 1865; the amendment would be ratified and adopted in December 1865.)

1911: An explosion at the Banner Coal Mine in Littleton, Ala., claims the lives of 128 men, most of them convicts loaned out from prisons.

1913: The 17th Amendment to the Constitution, providing for popular election of U.S. senators (as opposed to appointment by state legislatures), is ratified.

1913: President Woodrow Wilson becomes the first chief executive since John Adams to address Congress in person as he asked lawmakers to enact tariff reform.

1952: President Harry S. Truman seizes the American steel industry to avert a nationwide strike. (The Supreme Court later would rule that Truman had overstepped his authority, opening the way for a seven-week strike by steelworkers.)

1963: “Lawrence of Arabia” wins the Oscar for best picture at the Academy Awards; Gregory Peck wins best actor for “To Kill a Mockingbird” while Anne Bancroft receives best actress honors for “The Miracle Worker.”

1988: TV evangelist Jimmy Swaggart resigns from the Assemblies of God after he is defrocked for rejecting an order from the church’s national leaders to stop preaching for a year amid reports he had consorted with a prostitute.

1990: Ryan White, the teenage AIDS patient whose battle for acceptance had gained national attention, dies in Indianapolis at age 18.