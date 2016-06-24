The Latest: Public gets pre-auction look at gangster's items

The Latest on the upcoming auction of items owned by Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger and his longtime girlfriend (all times local):

3:05 p.m.

Members of the public are getting their first look at possessions of gangster James "Whitey" Bulger that will go on the auction block this weekend.

A public preview Friday drew potential bidders and curious onlookers. The live auction will be held Saturday at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

Jeff Hurley of Lynnfield said he is considering bidding on the white hat Bulger was wearing when he was captured in 2011 as well as a replica of a Stanley Cup ring Bulger owned. Hurley said he is happy that the proceeds from the auction will be given to the families of Bulger's victims.

The 86-year-old Bulger was convicted of a litany of charges during a 2013 racketeering trial, including participating in 11 murders. He is serving a life sentence in federal prison.

___

12:05 p.m.

Federal authorities are getting ready to auction off items belonging to Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger to raise money for his victims.

The auction will be held Saturday at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. An auction preview Friday displayed an array of items that capture both his gangster life and his more domestic life during 16 years as a fugitive.

There is a "psycho killer" skull ring, a rat-shaped pencil holder and books about the Mafia. There are also dozens of kitchen items, an ironing board and a vacuum cleaner. Several high-end items include Bulger's gold and diamond Claddagh ring and his girlfriend's diamond ring.

U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz said authorities don't want to glamorize Bulger but hope the auction raises as much money as possible for Bulger's victims.

___

12:45 a.m.

Hundreds of items owned by Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger are going on the auction block this weekend.

Interested buyers can bid on a sterling silver "psycho killer" skull ring, a rat-shaped pencil holder and a stack of books about the mafia. Many of the items were taken from the apartment in Santa Monica, California, where Bulger and his longtime girlfriend were captured in 2011 after 16 years on the run.

Proceeds from the auction will be distributed among the families of Bulger's victims, including 20 murder victims and several extortion victims.

The live auction will be held Saturday at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center along with a simultaneous online auction.

The 86-year-old Bulger is serving a life sentence in federal prison.