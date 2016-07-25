The Latest: California fire drives people from 10,000 homes

next Image 1 of 3

The Latest on California wildfires (all times local):

6:10 a.m.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says about 10,000 homes have been evacuated as crews protect mountain and canyon communities from a ferocious wildfire that's destroyed 18 houses.

Officials said late Sunday that the blaze had burned through at least 51 square miles of brush north of Los Angeles — but that number is expected to jump Monday when better assessment is done at daylight. It's just 10 percent contained.

Helicopters made water drops through the night.

The Fire Department's incident web page says about 20,000 residents have been ordered from their homes. New evacuations were put in place Sunday as the blaze roared to the northeast through Angeles National Forest toward the city of Acton.

Metrolink commuter rail service has been canceled between the Acton, Palmdale and Lancaster stations.