The Latest: 3 arrested in death of boy found in stolen car

6:15 p.m.

Three Mississippi men have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 6-year-old boy found shot in his mother's stolen car.

Madison County District Attorney Michael Guest said authorities will charge Byron McBride, D'Allen Washington and Dwan Wakefield with capital murder in the death of Kingston Frazier.

The three were arrested after authorities said the mother's car was stolen before dawn Thursday from a supermarket parking lot in Jackson. The car was later found abandoned in a muddy ditch in the suburb of Gluckstadt.

Guest says the three men will make their first appearance in court Monday. A lawyer for one of the men didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. Guest says the other two do not yet have lawyers

12:15 p.m.

A young boy whose body was found in a car that thieves stole while he was still in it had been shot to death.

Jackson police Commander Tyree Jones says 6-year-old Kingston Frazier was shot at least once after the car was stolen early Thursday morning from a grocery store parking lot in Jackson.

Authorities across Mississippi spent much of Thursday morning searching for the boy. Police say a "person of interest" is in custody and authorities are searching for a second person.

Kingston was inside a silver 2000 Toyota Camry when the car was stolen outside a Kroger on Interstate 55 in Jackson about 2 a.m. Thursday. Hinds County sheriff's officials say the child's mother had left the car running with Kingston inside.

Police issued a child-abduction alert and sought help from the public to find the car and the child.

11 a.m.

6 a.m.

