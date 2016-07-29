Texting suicide suspect seeks suppression of statements

next Image 1 of 3

Lawyers for a Massachusetts woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for sending her boyfriend text messages encouraging him to take his own life have asked a judge to suppress statements she made to police.

The Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2aufcTB) reports the request was among almost two dozen motions filed by lawyers for 19-year-old Michelle Carter at Friday's court appearance.

At a hearing Friday, the judge did not rule on the motions but said Carter's trial could start in December.

The Plainville woman is charged in connection with the 2014 death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III. Carter was 17 at the time.

Prosecutors say she sent Roy dozens of text messages, including one that read: "you just need to do it!"

Her lawyers argued her texts were free speech and Roy was already suicidal.

This story has been corrected to show the judge did not rule on the motions at Friday's hearing and to correct the first name of the victim to Conrad.

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com