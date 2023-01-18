Texas woman threatened to expose boyfriend who lied about being married before she disappeared: report

A Texas man who allegedly lied about his name and marital status to his girlfriend is now accused of kidnapping her.

Collins County authorities arrested Ocastor Sahvon Ferguson, a.k.a. "Kevin Brown," on Jan. 14 and charged the 32-year-old with kidnapping in connection with 33-year-old Kayla Kelley's mysterious Jan. 11 disappearance.

Kelley's car, which was located in a remote area of Frisco, Texas, after her disappearance, "had been burned beyond recognition and the incident was not consistent with a natural fire," a newly released affidavit obtained by FOX 4 Dallas-Forst Worth states.

"[A] search warrant was conducted on the vehicle and gloves, duct tape, and a blanket were inside," the affidavit says, according to FOX 4.

TIMELINE OF ANA WALSHE'S DISAPPEARANCE AND BRIAN WALSHE'S ARREST

Kelley's friends, who initially reported her missing on Jan. 11, reportedly told police that the 33-year-old had a boyfriend but became upset after finding out he was married, the outlet reported. County records say Ferguson is married to Latrina Chandler Fergerson.

MISSING BRITTANY TEE: MASSACHUSETTS POLICE EXPAND SEARCH FOR WOMAN, REPORTEDLY LAST SEEN AT BOYFRIEND'S HOUSE

Kelley had a contact in her phone called "Kevin Brown," and investigators discovered his Lexus near his residence in McKinney, the outlet reported.

When investigators confronted Ferguson at his workplace near Dallas, he "admitted to knowing Kelley, and the last time he saw her was Tuesday, Jan. 10 when she dropped him off for work around noon," which matched phone records, the affidavit states, according to FOX 4.

BRIAN WALSHE CHARGED IN ANA WALSHE'S MURDER IN MASSACHUSETTS

Phone records also revealed that Kelley apparently threatened to tell Ferguson's wife about their affair after finding out Ferguson was married.

The suspect told officers that he used a fake name when communicating with Kelley but would not say where she is located. He also told investigators that he parked his vehicle at Kelley's residence to hide it from his wife. Kelley never learned the 32-year-old's real name, according to FOX 4, citing the affidavit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ferguson is being held on $1 million bond in Collins County.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about Kelley's disappearance to contact (972)547-5100 or by texting 847411.