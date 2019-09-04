Texas woman shoots suspected robber trying to grab purse: 'I shot until I couldn't shoot anymore'

A Texas woman shot at two suspected robbers, wounding one, early Tuesday morning when they allegedly reached into her car to grab her purse, according to a report.

Lachelle Hudgins had just parked outside her home in southwest Houston around 2:30 a.m. when the suspected robbers reached through her driver’s side window, according to KTRK-TV. She told police several other men were also near her parking space.

MEGHAN MCCAIN MOCKED AFTER EXPLAINING HER PRO-GUN STANCE ON 'THE VIEW'

Hudgins grabbed her gun from her purse and fired the only two shots left in her gun, hitting one of the men.

"It was all I had in my gun. I shot until I couldn't shoot anymore," Hudgins said. “I saved my life.”

All of the men ran away when Hudgins fired and the wounded man was found a short time later on the other side of the apartment complex.

He underwent surgery and is expected to face aggravated robbery charges, KTRK reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No other suspects have been arrested.