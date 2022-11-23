Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Texas woman arrested for burning boyfriend's house down after another woman answered phone

The other woman in Bexar County, Texas is a relative of the boyfriend

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Texas woman was arrested after she broke into her boyfriend's home and set the place on fire in a jealous rage, police said.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said that on Nov. 20, at around 1:45 a.m., the Lytle Fire Department and the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to an arson call at a home in San Antonio.

The homeowner told deputies that 23-year-old Senaida Soto broke into his home, stole several items and set the house on fire. 

Soto had been in a romantic relationship with a family member of the homeowner, according to police.

BALTIMORE HOME EXPLODES, LEAVING THREE PEOPLE IN SERIOUS CONDITION

Senaida Soto, 20, is accused of breaking into her boyfriend's home and setting the house on fire. 

Senaida Soto, 20, is accused of breaking into her boyfriend's home and setting the house on fire.  (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

Police said Senaida Soto, 20, set her boyfriend's house on fire, causing more than $50,000 in damages. 

Police said Senaida Soto, 20, set her boyfriend's house on fire, causing more than $50,000 in damages.  (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

TEXAS BORDER PATROL AGENTS SEIZE OVER $14 MILLION IN COCAINE AND FENTANYL

The sheriff's office said that Soto had FaceTimed her boyfriend and became upset when another woman answered his phone. The other woman turned out to be a relative of the boyfriend. 

However, Soto, enraged, went to the boyfriend's house, broke into the home and set the couch in the living room on fire, police said.

HOUSTON POLICE PATROL VEHICLES RAMMED BY SUSPECTS IN STOLEN CAR, SENDING OFFICER TO HOSPITAL

While the house was on fire, video was recorded showing Soto lighting the couch on fire. The fire spread, torching the entire home and causing over $50,000 with of property damages, the sheriff's office said.

"I hope your house is okay," Soto texted the boyfriend while his house was burning down, according to investigators.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Fire Marshall's Office assisted the Bexar County Sheriff's Office with the arson investigation.

Soto was arrested Monday and faces felony charges for burglary and arson. 

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.