Texas woman arrested for burning boyfriend's house down after another woman answered phone

A Texas woman was arrested after she broke into her boyfriend's home and set the place on fire in a jealous rage, police said.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said that on Nov. 20, at around 1:45 a.m., the Lytle Fire Department and the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to an arson call at a home in San Antonio.

The homeowner told deputies that 23-year-old Senaida Soto broke into his home, stole several items and set the house on fire.

Soto had been in a romantic relationship with a family member of the homeowner, according to police.

The sheriff's office said that Soto had FaceTimed her boyfriend and became upset when another woman answered his phone. The other woman turned out to be a relative of the boyfriend.

However, Soto, enraged, went to the boyfriend's house, broke into the home and set the couch in the living room on fire, police said.

While the house was on fire, video was recorded showing Soto lighting the couch on fire. The fire spread, torching the entire home and causing over $50,000 with of property damages, the sheriff's office said.

"I hope your house is okay," Soto texted the boyfriend while his house was burning down, according to investigators.

The Fire Marshall's Office assisted the Bexar County Sheriff's Office with the arson investigation.

Soto was arrested Monday and faces felony charges for burglary and arson.