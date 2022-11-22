Expand / Collapse search
Houston police patrol vehicles rammed by suspects in stolen car, sending officer to hospital

One officer was taken to the hospital with a concussion

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Two people in a stolen car allegedly rammed into two Houston police vehicles Tuesday before being taken into custody, leaving one officer hospitalized.

Houston police officers were called at about 4:30 p.m. to investigate a reported stolen car in the city's Jersey Village neighborhood, Fox Houston reported. When they arrived, the suspects rammed into two police cruisers, the news outlet said. 

A Houston police officer was taken to a hospital when two suspects in a stolen car rammed two police vehicles. (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

One of the officers was taken to hospital with a concussion, the report said. 

That officer's name was not released. The identities of the two suspects have also been withheld. 

