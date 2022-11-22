Expand / Collapse search
Maryland
Published

Baltimore home explodes, leaving three people in serious condition

Baltimore Fire said that the three victim's were in critical condition following the exlosion

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf , Jeff Zymeri | Fox News
Three people are critically injured after a rowhome exploded Tuesday afternoon in a Baltimore neighborhood, officials say.

The blast happened at a home in the 1100 block of Bayard Street in the Pigtown neighborhood in Baltimore shortly after 2 p.m.

MAN KILLED IN VERMONT HOME EXPLOSION

  • Explosion damage to a house
    Image 1 of 3

    The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. (Baltimore City Fire Department)

  • Explosion damage to a house
    Image 2 of 3

    Building inspectors remain on the scene to evaluate the stability of adjacent homes to determine if residents are able to enter. (Baltimore City Fire Department)

  • Fire fighters at site of explosion
    Image 3 of 3

    The extensive damage to a house on Baltimore's Bayard Street. (Baltimore City Fire Department)

Baltimore Fire Department said that the collapse caused a gas line to rupture sparking a massive fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found three people trapped beneath rubble from the collapse and explosion.

BODY FOUND IN AFTERMATH OF MAJOR LOS ANGELES FIRE

According to the fire department, a 70-year-old man was trying to help two 16 and 48-year-old women who were inside the house at the time of the collapse.

All three victim' were immediately transported to the hospital for treatment

Baltimore Fire said that all three victims were "considered critical" they have not released an update on their condition.

A mass of firefighters were deployed to the scene.

A mass of firefighters were deployed to the scene. (Baltimore City Fire Department)

"The fire is now under control. BGE is on scene digging in the street to gain access to gas lines. An excavator has been requested and en route to assist," Councilwoman Phylicia Porter said. "At the present time, possibly three families may need to be relocated. Housing and Red Cross are on scene assisting those families."

Baltimore Gas and Electric said in a statement that it completed upgrades in October to the gas main that services the site of the explosion. 

A house next to the one that collapsed may have structural damage.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 