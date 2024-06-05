Texas Wingstop employee fatally shoots boss after getting sent home early amid dispute

A Wingstop employee in Texas was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his boss during an argument, police said.

Marc Leon, 22, was taken into custody Monday night after Irving Police found Christopher Govea dead and another person wounded at the Wingstop on E. Irving Blvd. in Irving, Texas.

Police were called to the restaurant around 7:30 p.m. Monday in response to the shooting, according to Fox 4.

Leon reportedly ran from the restaurant following the shooting but was taken into custody within 10 minutes. A gun was also recovered by police.

According to an arrest affidavit, Leon said an argument started when Govea, his manager at Wingstop, sent him home early. Leon was a fairly new hire at the restaurant, with less than a month on the job.

Leon pulled out a gun and shot his manager multiple times, according to police. Another employee was struck in the head and leg by stray bullets.

Leon was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Govea was described by his loved ones as a hard worker, having jobs at the Wingstop and a grocery store.

"That's all he did. He just worked. He just wanted to get his parents to move forward because his dad’s not in good health, and his mom can't work because she's taking care of him," his brother-in-law, Adrian Hernandez, told Fox 4. "So he wanted to get them a house. That's the only reason why he was working two jobs."

"He was just there doing his job like he had to do," Hernandez added. "And because he was doing his job, he got killed for it."

Hernandez expressed admiration for how Govea had carried himself and matured.

"He was a little kid before and carried himself that way, but now I saw he walked around with his head held high and just a good head on his shoulders," Hernandez said. "It was a big achievement for him. And for him to still do that and still be providing for his family, it’s something that’s incredible that not many people my age can do. For a 19-year-old to do that, that’s incredible."

Hernandez said he hopes the suspect "repents for what he did and actually thinks about what he did."

"He took someone's son, someone's uncle, someone's brother," he said.