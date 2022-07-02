Texas teens killed after pool party turns violent, officials describe 'chaotic' scene

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two teens in Texas were killed after a pool party turned violent on Friday night.

A press release from the Harris County Sheriff's Office states that deputies responded to a shooting on Friday night at 10:40 p.m. in Houston where multiple people were shot.

Deputies described the scene as "chaotic," and the sheriff's office said that three males were found with gunshot wounds and transported to a local hospital.

Two of the people shot were 17 years old and passed away as a result of the shooting at Kimberly Pointe Apartments.

The third male, whose age has not been released, is expected to survive, according to the sheriff's office.

The shooting began at a pool party when an argument spiraled out of control, according to the Houston Chronicle.

A preliminary investigation by the sheriff's office found that multiple people fired several shots in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Dennis Wolfford told reporters that possible shooters have been detained, according to the report.

"We do have possible shooters detained," Wolfford said. "We're still working to figure out who exactly fired the shots, and we'll be interviewing them and reviewing surveillance video to figure out exactly how this whole thing went down."