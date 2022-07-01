Texas man gets 45 years for killing neighbor amid feud over former wife and child

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Houston-area man received a 45-year prison sentence Thursday for the broad daylight killing of his neighbor in her yard as she stood with her dog.

Hector Arturo Campos, 48, was convicted of killing 53-year-old Ana Weed on Jan. 24, 2017 in the suburb of Spring. The neighbors had been involved in a feud that began when Weed took Campos' then-wife and baby daughter to the airport so they could travel to Mexico.

That angered Campos, who filed for divorce soon after, authorities said. Family members said Campos was abusive to his wife and did not let her leave their home, Fox Houston reported.

"Hector Campos is a violent and vengeful man who killed his neighbor simply because they did not get along," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "Ana Weed, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, is dead and her family is devastated because an angry man with a gun could not control himself."

Months after his wife left him, Campos was in his driveway washing his truck when he confronted Weed in her yard about his ex-wife and daughter.

As they began arguing, Weed's small dog got away and barked at Campos, prosecutors said. Campos tried kicking the dog. Weed, who had been wrapping a gift for her grandson was holding a roll of clear tape.

When she tried to retrieve the animal, Campos pulled out a gun and shot her, Ogg said.

He later told investigators that Weed pushed him and motioned as though she was going to wrap a length of tape around his neck to choke him.

"You took away the life of an incredible and valuable person," Weed’s sister, Carmen Guillen, said during her victim impact statement. "We will cherish her memory and she will never be forgotten. She lives on through her son and grandchildren."

