Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Texas man gets 45 years for killing neighbor amid feud over former wife and child

Hector Campos told Texas authorities he thought Ana Weed was going to choke him with a roll of clear packing she was using to wrap a gift

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Houston-area man received a 45-year prison sentence Thursday for the broad daylight killing of his neighbor in her yard as she stood with her dog. 

Hector Arturo Campos, 48, was convicted of killing 53-year-old Ana Weed on Jan. 24, 2017 in the suburb of Spring. The neighbors had been involved in a feud that began when Weed took Campos' then-wife and baby daughter to the airport so they could travel to Mexico. 

That angered Campos, who filed for divorce soon after, authorities said. Family members said Campos was abusive to his wife and did not let her leave their home, Fox Houston reported.

"Hector Campos is a violent and vengeful man who killed his neighbor simply because they did not get along," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "Ana Weed, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, is dead and her family is devastated because an angry man with a gun could not control himself."

FUGITIVE TRACKED DOWN AFTER ALLEGEDLY KILLING BOYFRIEND'S EX-GIRLFRIEND

Hector Campos, 48, killed is neighbor in broad daylight amid a feud at began when she drove his then-wife and infant child to the airport so they could fly to Mexico, prosecutors said. 

Hector Campos, 48, killed is neighbor in broad daylight amid a feud at began when she drove his then-wife and infant child to the airport so they could fly to Mexico, prosecutors said.  (Harris County District Attorney's Office)

Months after his wife left him, Campos was in his driveway washing his truck when he confronted Weed in her yard about his ex-wife and daughter. 

As they began arguing, Weed's small dog got away and barked at Campos, prosecutors said. Campos tried kicking the dog. Weed, who had been wrapping a gift for her grandson was holding a roll of clear tape. 

When she tried to retrieve the animal, Campos pulled out a gun and shot her, Ogg said. 

He later told investigators that Weed pushed him and motioned as though she was going to wrap a length of tape around his neck to choke him

"You took away the life of an incredible and valuable person," Weed’s sister, Carmen Guillen, said during her victim impact statement. "We will cherish her memory and she will never be forgotten. She lives on through her son and grandchildren."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.