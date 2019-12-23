Texas teen killed unwed pregnant sister, 23, because she was 'embarrassment' to family: cops

A Texas teen was arrested on a murder charge after telling cops his unwed pregnant sister was an “embarrassment to their family” so he killed her and made her disappearance look like a suicide.

Viridiana Arevalo, 23, was reported missing by her boyfriend in The Colony, Texas, a week ago, according to reports. The family found a note she left behind saying she wanted to kill herself. She was eight months pregnant.

On Monday, The Colony police announced that her 19-year-old brother Eduardo Arevalo was facing a capital murder charge after the discovery of her body Sunday in an alley.

TEXAS BARBER SHOT AFTER ARGUMENT OVER CHILD’S HAIRCUT, POLICE SAY

Police said the teen told detectives he killed her because she was an “embarrassment to their family” and stated that “it would be better off that she wasn’t here,” Fox 4 Dallas reported.

“It’s not what our officers and detectives wanted to be dealing with two days before Christmas,” Sgt. Aaron Woodard of The Colony Police Department told a news conference, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Police said Arevalo confessed to strangling his sister Dec. 16, Fox 4 reported. He also admitted to writing the suicide note the family found.

He told detectives he put the body in the trunk of his car and after an hour’s drive ditched it in a remote spot out of town, the station reported.

TEXAS MOM'S FRIEND UNWITTINGLY REVEALED DETAILS ABOUT SUSPECT DURING PODCAST INTERVIEW AS POLICE ZEROED IN

“As the week went on, Eduardo stated that he wanted his family to know where Viri was so he went and picked up her body and brought her back Sunday morning in the early morning hours and dumped her body in the alleyway,” the station quoted Woodard as saying.

Cops were called after the body's discovery.

Arevalo became a suspect after detectives viewed surveillance video of the alley, a police news release says.

Last week, local media reported that police found no sign of foul play after Viridiana disappeared.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We currently believe this is a voluntary absence,” Colony police tweeted.