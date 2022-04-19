Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas state troopers must shrink waistlines in new controversial policy: report

Male troopers must not exceed waist line of 40 inches; 35 inches for women

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A controversial state policy will require Texas state troopers to shrink their waistlines by the end of the year or face disciplinary action, according to a local report.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) policy will force male troopers with waist sizes over 40 inches and women over 35 inches to track and share their weight loss efforts, according to documents obtained by the Dallas Morning News.

TEXAS POLICE DEPARTMENT ‘SEEKING INFORMATION’ ON CHIK-FIL-A PRANKSTER: ‘UDDERLY HEINOUS’

The policy will reportedly impact more than 200 state troopers in the Lone Star State.

A controversial state policy will require Texas state troopers to shrink their waistlines by the end of the year or face disciplinary action, according to a local report. (Texas Department of Public Safety )

Those officers who fail to trim down by December may face consequences such as denial of promotions, overtime, or removal from law enforcement duties, according to the report. 

DPS claims in the documents that the policy will help maintain the health and physical fitness of officers.

