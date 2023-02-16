Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Snakes alive! Texas capitol fills with slithering rattlers

The event featured a cookoff, a dance, and other events, but the main attraction was the snake hunt

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A batch of venomous rattlesnakes roaming the floor of the open-air rotunda at the Texas State Capitol. 

Visitors at the Texas state capitol earlier this week were witnesses to the 65th annual Rattlesnake Roundup. 

The event entails the Sweetwater Jaycees, a public service organization, bringing the reptiles to town to promote what is billed as the "World’s Largest Rattlesnake Roundup" in March. 

Rattlesnakes slithering across the open-air rotunda. 

Rattlesnakes slithering across the open-air rotunda.  (Texas Rep.  Matt Schaefer)

Texas State Rep. Caroline Harris shared a photo of herself showing a rattlesnake’s tail wrapped around her shoulder. 

"Always love the Rattlesnake Roundup at our Capitol!" the youngest Republican woman ever elected to the Texas House tweeted. 

Another Texas lawmaker, Rep. Matt Schaefer, shared a video of a cluster of rattlesnakes up close, their rattles clearly audible as they slithered across the floor of the open-air rotunda. 

The event featured a cookoff, a dance, and other events, but the main attraction was the snake hunt. 

Events in previous years have included a parade and a Miss Snake Charmer pageant. 

Sweetwater is around 180 miles west of Fort Worth

