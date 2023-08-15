Texas sheriff's deputy charged in fatal California hit-and-run: police

A Texas sheriff's deputy was arrested Monday on a warrant stemming from a fatal hit-and-run in southern California earlier this month.

Giovanni Ceja was charged with murder, hit-and-run causing death and driving under the influence causing bodily injury.

Bexar County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital that Cejas was visiting family in Riverside when the incident occurred. He borrowed a family member's vehicle and drove to a bar Aug. 6.

The deputy allegedly consumed "multiple" alcoholic drinks before driving back to his family member's residence. Police believe that, during the drive, he killed a man who pumping gas on the side of the road.

"While Ceja was traveling on IH-215 near the 91 interchange, it was reported that Ceja struck a 38-year-old male victim who was pumping gas into his vehicle on the side of the road," Bexar County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Ceja did not stop to render aid and fled the scene."

Police say the victim's wife and child were at the scene and saw the murder. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after Ceja drove away.

When the Bexar County Sheriff's Office learned about Ceja's warrant, authorities took him into custody. The suspect resigned in lieu of termination on Monday and was given a dishonorable discharge.

"Ceja has been relocated to a nearby jail where he awaits extradition back to California to be processed for his warrants," the sheriff's office said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Riverside County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol for more information, but no additional details are available.