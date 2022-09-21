Texas ‘Rocket Man’ fugitive arrested after allegedly driving flaming trailer through town, setting grass fires

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A wanted fugitive known as "Rocket Man" on social media was arrested in Texas nearly two months after driving a truck that was hauling a flaming trailer, authorities said Monday.

The incident happened on July 31 in Kaufman County, and video recorded at the time showed the trailer fully engulfed in flames. The burning trailer caused numerous grass fires and damaged several properties and a shed, the Kaufman County Fire Marshal’s Office said.

The suspected driver was identified as 43-year-old Jeffrey Furr, a wanted fugitive at the time of the arson, FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

The suspect was arrested about 100 miles away in Hood County, fire officials said. He is awaiting arraignment on a charge of arson.

"The Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office would like to thank the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office and the City of Kaufman for all their help in bringing this fugitive to justice," the agency said in a Facebook post.

Kaufman Fire Chief Ronnie Davis told WFAA-TV at the time of the fires that around seven acres were burned after the suspect ditched the burning trailer on a bridge and fled the scene.