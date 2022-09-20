Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Austin man charged with arson possibly linked to 15 separate weekend fires

Austin police arrested John Adam Henry for allegedly starting over a dozen of fires over the weekend

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas man was arrested after the Austin Fire Department said a number of fires were intentionally set over the weekend. 

John Adam Henry, 42, is suspected of having started a fire in the 2000 block of South Congress Avenue as well as being involved in at least fifteen, trash and dumpster fires from late Saturday into early Sunday morning, fire authorities said.

AFD said John Adam Henry, 42, may be connected to at least 15 cases, and it is working on filing additional charges.

AFD said John Adam Henry, 42, may be connected to at least 15 cases, and it is working on filing additional charges. (Austin Police Department Photo))

Later Sunday morning, Austin fire officials determined the fires to be incendiary, or intentionally set, and the fire department's arson division began to investigate the incidents.

Fires were allegedly set at the Crow Bar on South Congress and a vacant auto repair shop on South First, authorities said. There were also about 15 grass, dumpster, and trash fires in the area.

"We believe that a minimum of 15 incidents are connected to this suspect and expect to file additional charges as we work to complete our investigation," Austin fire spokeswoman Lisa Cortinas said in a statement.

CHICAGO FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLS FOR MASS CASUALTY BUS AFTER EXPLOSION AT RESIDENTIAL BUILDING

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Henry faces a charge of felony 2 arson according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Fox 7 Austin.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 