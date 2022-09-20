Austin man charged with arson possibly linked to 15 separate weekend fires

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas man was arrested after the Austin Fire Department said a number of fires were intentionally set over the weekend.

John Adam Henry, 42, is suspected of having started a fire in the 2000 block of South Congress Avenue as well as being involved in at least fifteen, trash and dumpster fires from late Saturday into early Sunday morning, fire authorities said.

Later Sunday morning, Austin fire officials determined the fires to be incendiary, or intentionally set, and the fire department's arson division began to investigate the incidents.

Fires were allegedly set at the Crow Bar on South Congress and a vacant auto repair shop on South First, authorities said. There were also about 15 grass, dumpster, and trash fires in the area.

"We believe that a minimum of 15 incidents are connected to this suspect and expect to file additional charges as we work to complete our investigation," Austin fire spokeswoman Lisa Cortinas said in a statement.

Henry faces a charge of felony 2 arson according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Fox 7 Austin.