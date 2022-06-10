Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas resumes inmate transportation following pause after Gonzalo Lopez escape

The Texas state Department of Criminal Justice paused prison inmate transports after the escape of convicted killer Gonzalo Lopez

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas will resume the transportation of prison inmates next week following a brief pause after the escape of a convicted killer who stabbed a guard and allegedly killed five members of a family while on the run. 

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said it has also added several new safety measures to prevent more incidents like the May escape of Gonzalo Lopez, 46, on a prison bus en route to a medical appointment. 

"The public’s safety is the first duty and highest obligation for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice," said Executive Director Bryan Collier. "We have completed a review of the agency’s transportation protocols and will be taking the necessary steps to add additional security measures when moving inmates throughout the state on its roadways."

Lopez freed himself from his restraints and assaulted a guard before temporarily taking over the bus and fleeing. He was on the lam for three weeks before he died in a shootout with authorities near San Antonio.

TEXAS TEMPORARILY HALTS PRISON TRANSPORTS AFTER GONZALO LOPEZ ESCAPE, 3-WEEK MANHUNT

  • Gonzalo Lopez Texas inmate escape
    Image 1 of 3

    Gonzalo Lopez, a convicted murderer, escaped a prison transport bus on May 12. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said resume the transportation of prisoners following the escape of Lopez, who was shot and killed by authorities.   (Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

  • Gonzalo Lopez prison escape
    Image 2 of 3

    Gonzalo Lopez is seen in a surveillance camera image just before he escaped during a Texas prison bus trip on May 12. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

  • Bryson Collins, Carson Collins, Hudson Collins, Waylon Collins and Mark Collins are believed to have been killed by Gonzalo Lopez, a murder who escaped from prison
    Image 3 of 3

    These photos provided by the family via Houston Northwest Church shows, from left to right, Bryson Collins, Carson Collins, Hudson Collins, Waylon Collins and Mark Collins, who authorities believe were all killed by Gonzalo Lopez, 46, a convicted murderer who escaped from prison.  (Family Photo/Courtesy of Houston Northwest Church via AP)

While on the run, investigators said he murdered a man and his four grandsons. New details released by authorities this week revealed Lopez had help from other inmates on the bus who possibly created a distraction while he freed himself. 

To prevent further escapes, several new measures will be implemented for prisoner transports, including having three officers on buses, more rigorous inmate search procedures, new surveillance equipment on vehicles and a new rule that high-risk inmates will be transported by themselves. 

In addition, efforts to address the medical needs of inmates will be heightened at prison facilities to reduce the need for offsite care. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The results of a TDCJ Serious Incident Review and an independent security review are expected to be made public once complete. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.