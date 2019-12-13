Texas rapper accused of killing officer arrested, brought to court in slain sergeant's handcuffs

The Texas rapper who had been branded a “coward” by police after allegedly striking and killing a sergeant while fleeing a traffic stop in the Houston area earlier this week has been taken to court -- in her handcuffs.

Tavores Henderson, a 21-year-old who goes by the stage name ‘Killah Dre,’ was found hiding in a friend’s home in Houston and surrendered without incident, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. Henderson has been charged with capital murder and police say he confessed to killing Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan on Tuesday.

"He’s currently at the @HCSOTexas jail & wearing HER handcuffs while on his way to court tonight!" Harris County Maj. Mike Lee tweeted alongside a picture of Henderson clad in a yellow prison jumpsuit. The day before, he called Henderson a “coward”.

But now police officials are fuming that a judge set Henderson’s bond at $150,000 during a court appearance Thursday night.

“A Police Sgt dead, suspect on the run for couple days, my team and our law enforcement partners do a phenomenal job locating & taking him into custody without incident -- I simply do not understand his initial bond set at $150,000,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

Joe Gamaldi, the president of the Houston Police Officers Union, went even further, calling for the judge who set the bond to resign "immediately".

“Your total lack of judgment/common sense in this case prevents you from ever sitting on that bench," Gamaldi tweeted early Friday morning.

Sullivan was assisting in a traffic stop at an apartment complex Tuesday night when police discovered the driver, later identified as Henderson, had an outstanding warrant for assault.

Henderson broke free from police as he was being handcuffed. Authorities allege Henderson fled in his vehicle and struck Sullivan, running over her and dragging her body. She later died at a hospital.

Sheriff’s investigators said Henderson gave a full confession after his arrest, according to the Associated Press. A tip to the Crime Stoppers of Houston led authorities to the home where he was found.

“We wanted to resolve it peacefully because we had seen him with weapons in photos,” Gonzalez said at a news conference.

Prosecutors Thursday night also filed charges against Henderson’s mother, Tiffany Henderson, 37, and her boyfriend, Geoffrey Wheeler, 33, who are accused of helping Henderson flee authorities by picking him up near the scene of Sullivan’s death and hiding him in a hotel. His mother is also accused of lying to deputies about her son’s whereabouts. Both Tiffany Henderson and Wheeler were each charged with hindering apprehension, a felony.

“I can’t tell you what a nightmare it’s been for our city. The first time anything like this has happened. I just can’t compliment everybody involved enough to bring this individual to swift justice,” said Nassau Bay Mayor Mark Denman.

Nassau Bay is located about 25 miles southeast of Houston and has about 4,000 residents.

Sullivan, 43, was approaching her 16-year anniversary with the Nassau Bay Police Department when she was killed.

Nassau Bay Police Chief Tim Cromie said she was “a consummate professional in police work.”

Henderson’s arrest came on the same day as the funeral for Houston police Sgt. Christopher Brewster, 32, who was fatally shot on Saturday while responding to a domestic violence call.

According to court records, the misdemeanor arrest warrant Henderson had been wanted on was for an alleged assault of his ex-girlfriend. Authorities say Henderson grabbed and scratched her as he tried to kidnap her Sunday.

Henderson was also accused of choking his ex-girlfriend and threatening to shoot her in November 2018, leading to a felony aggravated assault-family member charge, which he had been free on bond at the time of Sullivan’s death.

