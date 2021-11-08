Texas police station comes under hail of bullets, manhunt underway for suspect

A manhunt is underway for a suspect who fired bullets into a police station in Spring, Texas, Monday afternoon.

The suspect drove into the parking lot of the police station located at 20122 Holzworth Road around 12:30 p.m. and shot up the front door, windows, and the building, according to a Facebook post from Constable Mark Herman.

Herman said the suspect was a "black male" and was driving a white 4-door sedan. The suspect remains at large.

Herman urged anyone who recognizes the vehicle or suspect to contact the Precinct 4 Constable’s office at 281-376-3472.

The department spoke with Fox News but it did not provide information beyond Herman’s social media posts.

Spring, Texas, is about 25 miles north of Houston.