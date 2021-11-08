Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas police station comes under hail of bullets, manhunt underway for suspect

The suspect shot up the front door, windows, and the building, police say

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A manhunt is underway for a suspect who fired bullets into a police station in Spring, Texas, Monday afternoon. 

The suspect drove into the parking lot of the police station located at 20122 Holzworth Road around 12:30 p.m. and shot up the front door, windows, and the building, according to a Facebook post from Constable Mark Herman. 

Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4

Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

Herman said the suspect was a "black male" and was driving a white 4-door sedan. The suspect remains at large. 

Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4

Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 ( )

Herman urged anyone who recognizes the vehicle or suspect to contact the Precinct 4 Constable’s office at 281-376-3472. 

Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4

Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

The department spoke with Fox News but it did not provide information beyond Herman’s social media posts. 

Spring, Texas, is about 25 miles north of Houston. 

