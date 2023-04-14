Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas passenger killed by flying tractor-trailer tire

A large tire from and 18-wheel tractor-trailer bounced across the median and struck a KIA, killing the passenger

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
close
North Carolina man in stolen John Deere tractor leads police on low-speed chase Video

North Carolina man in stolen John Deere tractor leads police on low-speed chase

A North Carolina man was seen on video trying to get away from police in Boone in a stolen John Deere Tractor. (Courtesy: Mr.DangerousOne/@mr.dangerousone via TikTok)

A passenger riding in the front seat of an SUV on a Texas highway died when an 18-wheel truck blew a tire that flew off and struck the windshield of the moving KIA.

A photo from the bizarre incident from the Harris County Precinct 5 shows the SUV's windshield demolished from the tractor-trailer's massive tire.

The crash occurred in the west- and eastbound lanes of the Katy Freeway near Blalock, Texas, around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

The 18-wheeler was traveling east when the tire popped off and began bouncing down the freeway, according to the Harris County Constable Precinct 5.

OREGON MAN DITCHES $200,000 ON HIGHWAY TO ‘BLESS OTHERS’; FAMILY MEMBERS SAY HE EMPTIED SHARED BANK ACCOUNT

A photo of the destroyed windshield of the KIA SUV following a tractor trailer blowout.

A photo of the destroyed windshield of the KIA SUV following a tractor trailer blowout. (Harris County Precinct 5 )

The rogue tire catapulted into the westbound lane and slammed into the windshield of the KIA, killing the passenger upon impact, police said

Truck on Highway, California, USA

Truck on Highway, California, USA (iStock)

INMATE WASTED AWAY IN SOLITARY CONFINEMENT, LAWSUIT CLAIMS

The impact forced the driver of the car to swerve across six lanes of busy traffic before slamming into the outside barrier wall.  

Police said the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

Police have not identified the two victims or shared what happened to the driver of the 18-wheel tractor trailer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Autoily, tire blowouts occur when the tread separates from the tire which causes the tire to blow or deflate suddenly due to punctures to the tire, improper inflation, or poor maintenance.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.