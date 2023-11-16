Expand / Collapse search
Antisemitism Exposed

Texas parents say teacher singled out Israeli daughter to make pro-Palestinian comment

The teacher wrote, 'No justice, no peace. Justice for Palestine' on the board

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Texas high school student details teacher's alleged anti-Semitic comments Video

Texas high school student details teacher's alleged anti-Semitic comments

Talya Hayoun, a freshman at Dickinson High School in Dickinson, Texas, told FOX 26 Houston that she walked into her English class to find an anti-Semitic message on the white board.

A concerned parent in Texas said her high school daughter, who is Israeli, was targeted by her teacher, who allegedly made antisemitic comments during a lesson.

Talya Hayoun, a freshman at Dickinson High School in Dickinson, Texas, told FOX 26 Houston that she walked into her English class to find the white board had the popular pro-Palestinian mantra, "No justice, no peace. Justice for Palestine." 

Talya, who is Israeli, said the message was not part of a lesson but, believes it was an opportunity for the teacher to share with her students her opinion about the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. 

CORNELL PROFESSOR ON LEAVE FOR REMARKS ABOUT 'EXHILARATING' HAMAS ATTACK HAS HISTORY OF INCENDIARY RHETORIC

Talya Hayoun

Talya Hayoun, a freshman at Dickinson High School in Dickinson, Texas, said that her teacher made anti-Semitic comments to her.

"No Justice, No Peace. #Justice4Palestine."

Talya Hayoun said that the board in the classroom read, "No Justice, No Peace. #Justice4Palestine."

Talya told FOX 26 that her teacher asked her where she was from.

"She said, ‘Oh, you still have family in Israel?’ I said, 'Yes, of course. All my family is over there. And I'm from there too,'" Talya said. 

Talya said the incident made her feel scared and alone since she is the only Israeli in the public high school.

"I'm really, really scared. I'm the only Israeli at school," Talya said. "No one is Jewish over there. They made me feel guilty that I'm Jewish and that I'm from Israel."

Benjamin Hayoun

Benjamin Hayoun expressed his outrage to FOX 26, saying that they filed a report with the school district and with local police.

The teen's parents were outraged after listening about their 14-year-old experience in the classroom.

PROFESSOR WARNS TERRORIST SUPPORTERS A MASSIVE PROBLEM IN COLLEGES AS PRO-PALESTINIAN GROUPS DEFEND HAMAS

"What is the benefit here? What is the purpose here? Someone needs to take responsibility here about this situation here because my daughter, she is not at fault that she is Israeli," said Benjamin Hayoun, Talya's father.

Anti-Semitic comments on white board

The anti-Semitic comments were written on the white board at Dickinson High School.

On Thursday, the Hayouns filed a formal complaint with the school district and with the Dickinson ISD.

In a statement to FOX 26, a spokesperson for the district said that the district and police are investigating the allegations.

"Dickinson ISD is aware of a situation on Thursday morning involving a Dickinson High School English teacher who parents have said wrote a statement on the board related to the Israeli and Palestine war," a spokesperson said. "The parents have met with high school administration, and the district is investigating the situation."

