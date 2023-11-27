Texas mother seen on video fighting off pit bull that attacked toddler

A small child in Texas is recovering after a vicious pit bull attacked him and his mother, who came to his aid.

The family of the boy, identified as "CJ" in a GoFundMe, said that he is currently suffering from psychological trauma, as well as a physical bite injury.

Chante Wright-Haywood told local Austin TV station KXAN that she and CJ were headed to daycare and work when she heard her 2-year-old son scream and fall to the ground.

The incident was caught on camera and shows Wright-Haywood screaming while kicking the dog off her son.

A different vantage point shows the mother twirling the toddler in the air to keep him away from the dog believed to be a stray, as she runs to the front of the home and yells, "Open the door!"

The dog appeared relentless, snappinng its mouth at the boy repeatedly while knocking over a potted plant. The dog even snatched Wright-Haywood's coffee cup before the home's door was closed.

"You can hear like that snapping, trying to get to him [my son]," she told KXAN. "My daughter was able to open the door, and I just kind of pushed him in … the dog was trying to get into the house."

She added that the dog then clawed at the door from the outside.

"The dog actually broke the door hinges off of the frame of the door," Wright-Haywood said. "Me and the kids were putting all our body weight on the door to hold the door close to keep the dog out while I’m calling police and EMS to come."

CJ suffered a small bite to his stomach, according to the New York Post.

The mother of six told media outlets that Travis County Animal Control responded to take custody of the dog. The agency did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.