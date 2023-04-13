Texas man who spit at police sees 'life of crime' crumble, slapped with 70 years in prison to 'send a message'

A Texas man convicted of spitting at Lubbock police officers back in May 2022 was sentenced to 70 years in prison on Wednesday, according to reports

KLBK-TV in Lubbock, Texas, reported that police arrested 36-year-old Larry Pearson in May 2022 for domestic violence.

Prosecuting attorney Jessica Gorman told the station Pearson was arrested after the victim flagged down a Lubbock Police Department officer.

Pearson’s charges were based on allegations that he hit a woman multiple times in the face and left here with visible injuries.

After Pearson was arrested and placed in a patrol vehicle, the station reported, he got angry because the victim was not arrested, then began kicking the door of the cruiser.

When the officers opened the door and told Pearson to stop, he spat at them and continued to do so after he arrived at the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Pearson was ultimately found guilty by a jury of two counts of harassment of a public servant.

Gorman, who did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital regarding the sentencing, asked the jury to "send a message" to Pearson and society when considering a number to attach to the sentence.

The prosecutor said the minimum Pearson would face was 25 years in prison because he had been convicted previously of aggravated robbery and family violence.

Pearson’s attorney, Jim Shaw, told jurors the sentencing was for a "simple misdemeanor" that had gotten out of control.

As it turned out, the jury slapped Pearson with a 70-year sentence.

Gorman told KLBK-TV that a 70-year sentence would not be handed down to someone for something like this if they have never been in trouble with the law before.

"If you’re going to live the life of crime, you’re going to do that among other criminals," she told the court, according to the CBS affiliate.