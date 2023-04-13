Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas man who spit at police sees 'life of crime' crumble, slapped with 70 years in prison to 'send a message'

Lubbock, Texas prosecutor reportedly told jury to 'send a message' when determining length of sentence

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
Nicole Graham removes a snake from her daughter's car in Burton, Texas (Courtesy of Nicole Graham) Video

Nicole Graham removes a snake from her daughter's car in Burton, Texas (Courtesy of Nicole Graham)

Nicole Graham, a mother and business owner, acted swiftly to remove a rat snake from the engine of her daughter's car in Burton, Texas. Graham said she runs an educational chicken coop business.

A Texas man convicted of spitting at Lubbock police officers back in May 2022 was sentenced to 70 years in prison on Wednesday, according to reports

KLBK-TV in Lubbock, Texas, reported that police arrested 36-year-old Larry Pearson in May 2022 for domestic violence.

Larry Pearson booking photo

Larry Pearson booking photo (Lubbock County Jail)

Prosecuting attorney Jessica Gorman told the station Pearson was arrested after the victim flagged down a Lubbock Police Department officer.

TEXAS WOMAN KILLED IN APPARENT MURDER-SUICIDE: DALLAS POLICE

Pearson’s charges were based on allegations that he hit a woman multiple times in the face and left here with visible injuries.

After Pearson was arrested and placed in a patrol vehicle, the station reported, he got angry because the victim was not arrested, then began kicking the door of the cruiser.

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing. (iStock)

When the officers opened the door and told Pearson to stop, he spat at them and continued to do so after he arrived at the Lubbock County Detention Center.

TEXAS TEEN ACCIDENTALLY SHOT DEAD BY OLDER SISTER

Pearson was ultimately found guilty by a jury of two counts of harassment of a public servant.

Gorman, who did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital regarding the sentencing, asked the jury to "send a message" to Pearson and society when considering a number to attach to the sentence.

The prosecutor said the minimum Pearson would face was 25 years in prison because he had been convicted previously of aggravated robbery and family violence.

Inside a courtroom with gavel in view. 

Inside a courtroom with gavel in view.  (iStock)

Pearson’s attorney, Jim Shaw, told jurors the sentencing was for a "simple misdemeanor" that had gotten out of control.

As it turned out, the jury slapped Pearson with a 70-year sentence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gorman told KLBK-TV that a 70-year sentence would not be handed down to someone for something like this if they have never been in trouble with the law before.

"If you’re going to live the life of crime, you’re going to do that among other criminals," she told the court, according to the CBS affiliate.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.