Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Texas man sleeping in truck fatally shoots 'possibly armed' suspect trying to rob him

A Houston man awoke to a robbery suspect inside his truck and shot him 'several times' with an AR-15

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
close
Texas man allegedly murders convicted sex offender Video

Texas man allegedly murders convicted sex offender

Texas man James Lewis Spencer III allegedly posed as a minor online to lure a convicted sex offender to his death in May 2023, FOX 26 Houston reports.

A Texas man sleeping in his truck on Tuesday allegedly shot a suspect trying to break into his vehicle, according to Harris County authorities. 

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene outside an apartment complex at 331 Parramatta Lane in Houston early Tuesday morning.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a male suspect "possibly armed with pistols" entered the victim's truck while he was sleeping and "attempted to rob" him, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a post.

"The male sleeping in the truck had an AR-15 and shot the male several times," Gonzalez said.

ILLEGAL MIGRANTS CHARGED WITH MURDER, CHILD SEX CONVICTIONS ARRESTED AT BORDER

331 Paramatta Ln in Houston

A robbery victim sleeping in his truck outside an apartment complex on Parramatta Lane in Houston fatally shot a suspect who broke into his vehicle on Tuesday morning, according to Harris County authorities. (Google Maps)

The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene, according to authorities.

The man who killed the suspect told investigators that he was sleeping in his truck after an argument with his girlfriend, according to FOX 26 Houston.

LAKEWOOD CHURCH SHOOTER IDENTIFIED AS GENESSE IVONNE MORENO; ‘PALESTINE’ WRITTEN ON GUN

Harris County, Texas cruiser

A Harris County Sheriff's Office cruiser sits in a parking lot. (Harris County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

He awoke to the suspect inside his vehicle attempting to rob him and fired his AR-15. He reportedly ran to his brother's apartment after the shooting and called 911, FOX 26 reported.

The man remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, authorities told the outlet. 

WOMAN WITH CHILD IN TOW OPENS FIRE INSIDE JOEL OSTEEN'S HOUSTON MEGACHURCH

The sheriff's office believes the suspect may have broken into other vehicles in the area, FOX 26 reported.

Social media users applauded the man's actions.

"When someone tries to rob you, you have every right to defend yourself," one Facebook user wrote. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"They had no business trying to rob the guy....they would still be breathing had they made better choices," said another.

Further investigation will allow the sheriff's office to determine whether any charges will be filed in the case.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.